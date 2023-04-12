Police bodycam footage to show moments before officers killed Richmond man who killed his newlywed wife

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police plan to release bodycam footage Wednesday from adeadly shooting between officers and a man who was accused of killing his wife nearly two weeks ago.

The shooting happened back on March 31. Around 10:40 that morning, police kicked in the door to a home on Evergreen Avenue and found a woman down with multiple gunshot wounds.

That woman was later identified as 55-year-old Peace Talbert of Richmond. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police said the suspect, 63-year-old James Talbert III, was spotted outside of his vehicle in the 4100 block of North Avenue, near West Laburnum Avenue, in North Richmond.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that officers shot the man multiple times after Talbert pointed a gun at them.

The officers, who were not injured, rendered aid to Talbert, but he later died at an area hospital, officials said. Police said officers recovered a gun at the scene.

The sister of suspect said her younger brother called her and confessed the crime, saying he had shot his wife Peace — who he had only been married to for one month.

Things had not been going well in their relationship, according to his sister, Darklene Castro.

"A lot has to do with his daughter, his baby daughter, because he didn't appear to her birthday party and a lot stemmed from that. I don't know all the details, but we do hope their both alright," Castro said shortly after the shooting.

Then police say they found Talbert on the city’s Northside and say he pointed a weapon at police.

"He killed Peace and then he'd kill himself. He'd sit down wait for police to come and shoot at them because he knew the police would shoot back and he hoped the police would kill him."

Talbert has a criminal history, and court records show he was released from prison five years ago after serving 18 years for second-degree murder.

While we expect to see that bodycam footage Wednesday, CBS 6 is told conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation process is complete.