Richmond man shot by officers dead after killing newlywed wife, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- The man accused of killing his wife in South Richmond Friday morning that was later shot by in North Richmond after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers has died, according to police.

Richmond Police said Saturday that 63-year-old James Talbert III, of Richmond, died at an area hospital Friday night.

WTVR A man who shot his wife in South Richmond Friday morning was later shot by Richmond Police in North Richmond after he pointed a gun at officers, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Wife killed in Southside home

Police were first called to a home along the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue near Stockton Street in South Richmond at about 10:40 a.m.

Inside the home, they found 55-year-old Peace Talbert, of Richmond, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers said she was rushed to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Crime Insider: Officers shot man multiple times

While investigating that shooting, another woman told police her father was headed to the Northside and that he had a gun, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Two officers later spotted Talbert outside his vehicle in the 4100 block of North Avenue, near West Laburnum Avenue, in North Richmond.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that officers shot the man multiple times after Talbert pointed a gun at them.

The officers, who were not injured, rendered aid to Talbert, but he later died at an area hospital, officials said.

Police said officers recovered a gun at the scene.

Officials said there will be a "thorough investigation of the officer-involved shooting" as is standard procedure.

Man 'hoped police would kill him,' sister says

Darlene Castro, the suspect's sister, told Burkett that her younger brother called her after leaving the home on Evergreen and confessed to the crime.

"They just got married a month ago," Castro said.

Castro said the newlyweds were already having a rocky relationship before her bother told her he was waiting for police.

“He killed Peace and then he'd kill himself. He was going to sit down and wait for the police to come,” Castro told Burkett. “And he would shoot at the police because he knew the police would shoot back — and he hoped that the police would kill him.”

According to court records, Talbert was released from prison 5 years ago after serving 18 years for second-degree murder.

Those records detail that in May of 2000, Talbert said his former roommate tried to inappropriately touch him. The pair wrestled before a gun went off and the roommate was killed.

Burkett said officers were working a "large investigation."

"It spans from one side of the city to the other side of the city," Burkett said. " There’s a lot of things they need to piece together in this.”

Police that Saturday their investigation remains ongoing and pledged more information would be released "at the appropriate time."

'I still can't believe it,' woman says

Neighbor Shakeera Smith said she was running errands Friday morning when she waved hello to her neighbors across the street.

"The guy was sitting on the porch and he waved at us like a normal day," Smith recalled.

She is left trying to process what she said seems so senseless.

"I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it,” Smith said. “You would've never thought nothing like this would have happened."

