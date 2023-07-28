Richmond Police release bodycam footage from when they fatally shot a man 7 months ago

WARNING: Some viewers may find the actions in this video disturbing.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police released bodycam footage Thursday afternoon from when they fatally shot a man back in January during what they described as a narcotics investigation.

Police said the officer that was involved in that shooting on Jan. 9 is now back on duty following the conclusion oftheir internal review.

The compilation of the bodycam video shows what led up to and what happened after police shot 61-year-old Douglas Price while serving a search warrant.

It comes just a few weeks after Price died from the injuries he sustained that day.

The video shows a SWAT team pulling up to the home at the 3300 block of McGuire Drive early in the morning on Jan. 9. Officers announced they were there to serve a narcotic search warrant.

“This is the Richmond police department we have a search warrant for this residence. Come out the front door and put your hands up and follow the officers command,” could be heard in the video.

Richmond Police said the negotiator used the loud speaker and made that same announcement 10 times over three-and-a-half minutes.

You can hear one officer say they spotted people in the home looking out the top window. Officers then move towards the house, and use equipment to try and breach the door.

The video then shows police knocking one more time and announcing their presence before they bust down the door.

Next, the video shows multiple shots were fired upon entering the home.

Police edited the video to slow it down to show what they said is Price holding a gun aimed towards police when they entered. They also highlight where the gun fell under the table after Price was shot and pictures of that gun they recovered into evidence.

Police also included video of SWAT medics giving aid to Price less than two minutes after he was shot while they were waiting for EMS to arrive.

Officers did end up obtaining narcotics from the house related to the warrant they were serving, police said. Officials have sealed that evidence for a pending multi-jurisdiction investigation.

Back in May, Richmond Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Bullard told CBS 6 that prosecutors did not find any criminal wrongdoing on the officer's part and made a decision to decline prosecution in March.