Man shot by Richmond Police during 'narcotics investigation'

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot by Richmond Police while they attempted to execute a search warrant at a home on the Southside Monday morning during what police described as a "multijurisdictional narcotics investigation."

Police said officers arrived at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive around 4:45 a.m., and announced their presence several times before going into the home to search it.

After police entered the home, they said they saw a man who they believed to be holding a gun and shot him.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man is currently in stable condition.

According to police, several firearms have been recovered from the scene including the one believed to be in the hands of the man when he was shot by police.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.