Man dies 6 months after being shot by Richmond Police during 'narcotics investigation'

RICHMOND, Va. — A man shot shot by Richmond Police while they attempted to execute a search warrant at a home on the Southside in January in what police described as a "multijurisdictional narcotics investigation" has died.

Sixty-one-year-old Douglas Price, of Richmond, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday at an area hospital where he had been receiving treatment related to the incident, accoridng to officials with the police department.

Richmond Police Interim Chief Rick Edwards’ said the agency will release a "critical incident briefing video of the fatal use of force" within two weeks.

“It is my continuing goal to provide to the community a clear and unbiased account of critical incidents involving the fatal use of force,” Edwards said. “By providing the public this video evidence, which in this instance includes body-worn camera footage and crime scene photos, this critical incident briefing video will inform the public to the nature and circumstance of this critical incident.”

Police previously said officers arrived at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 9, and announced their presence several times before going into the home to search it.

Officials said officers established a perimeter around the home, police vehicles flashing emergency lights and repeatedly tried to "contact anyone in the house via a PA system to exit the structure."

"With no response to the announcements, the door to the house was breached," police said. "Price was observed brandishing a firearm at an officer in the doorway and the officer fired his department-issued firearm at Price, striking him. Price was given first aid before being transported to a local hospital."

According to police, several firearms were recovered from the scene including the one believed to be in the hands of the man when he was shot by police.

This investigation is ongoing.

Local News Richmond Police have shot four people this year. All remain under review. Tyler Layne

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.