Richmond addiction recovery organization fears losing city funding under new grant system

RICHMOND, Va. — The McShin Foundation, a Richmond-based addiction recovery organization, is concerned about losing crucial city funding as Richmond plans to overhaul its grant distribution process starting in 2027.

The organization's funding has already been reduced from $150,000 two years ago to $50,000 this year. Now, under the city's new grant system that will channel funding through third parties, McShin fears the funding could disappear altogether.

Jason Tucker credits the McShin Foundation with saving his life. Speaking to Richmond City Council members Monday, Tucker said the organization helped him overcome homelessness and drug addiction.

"You help people like myself living in a crisis, facing homelessness and drug addiction, you name it. I wouldn't be here today," Tucker said.

Tucker said city funding to McShin made his recovery possible, allowing him to rebuild his relationship with his daughter and work toward getting his driver's license back.

"I finally got my daughter back in my life, bringing everything together. Getting ready to get my license back, and without the city of Richmond, simply, I wouldn't be here," Tucker said.

John Luck shared a similar story, saying city funding to McShin helped him beat a long-time addiction.

"Changed my life completely," Luck said.

Both men now worry others won't get the same opportunity under Richmond's new grant distribution system.

Tylean Crumpler, community outreach coordinator for McShin, told council members that the $150,000 grant two years ago helped with housing, groceries and counseling services for people receiving treatment.

"In doing that, we were able to serve 131 individuals which is over the amount that the city requirement was," Crumpler said.

But starting in 2027, the city will give an outside party rights to identify qualified organizations to receive grants.

"What that means is that we're going to have to seek funding through a third party, which is so difficult," Crumpler said.

The change responds to audits that found a lack of oversight in the city's previous grant management process, which led to the misuse of tax dollars.

Now funding will be channeled through third parties into four priority areas:



Economic mobility

Children and families

Arts and culture

Health

Luck expressed worry of potential consequences if McShin loses its funding.

"If that funding is taken away, I believe there will be more overdoses, more people going to prison, more crisis within themselves. The struggle is hard when someone is trying to do it alone," Luck said.

While McShin hopes a third party will be receptive to their requests, they fear the worst-case scenario.

Tucker emphasized the comprehensive support McShin provides beyond addiction treatment.

"McShin helps people with a lot more than just drugs and alcohol. It's about relearning how to think, relearning how to live life. A lot of us come in with everything gone, everything broken, families broken, lives are broken. Take, for example, myself. When you destroy everything, you need some support," Tucker said.

Non-profit organizations like McShin can apply for grants starting this summer, which will be awarded in the fall. While the chosen third parties will give recommendations and support, the city will keep full budget authority and oversight within its control.

