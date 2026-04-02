Richmond teacher Kiersten Vaughn appears on 'The Price is Right'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond native Kiersten Vaughn is made an appearance on "The Price is Right" today, playing the popular game "Plinko" and taking home cash and prizes.

Vaughn, a teacher at Cardinal Elementary School, was chosen from the audience to "come on down" during the episode.

Vaughn and her family attended the game show as part of a birthday trip for her mother. She said her parents were the ones preparing to be called down to the stage, and she never imagined she would be the one chosen.

"They'd been practicing for months and I'm just, you know, chilling, like, 'No, they got it, her name will be called, be it the Lord's will," Vaughn said. "So, when my name got called, I was in utter shock and a little bit of fear."

She told CBS 6 that she spent her cash prize before even returning home to Richmond from Los Angeles.

The other prizes she won were shipped to her later.

"Those actually just arrived in the mail yesterday, so I'm going to open those up and remember what I got because the show taped months ago, this was back in December, so it's like, 'What did I get?'" Vaughn said.

"The Price is Right" airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on CBS 6.

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