Richmond Parking Rules: City increasing enforcement to protect pedestrians

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond will be more strictly enforcing parking regulations in an effort to improve pedestrian safety, Mayor Danny Avula recently announced.

The increased enforcement comes after seven people have been hit and killed by drivers in the city within the last month. The city says keeping intersections, crosswalks, and curb areas clear helps maintain visibility for pedestrians.

The city's broader push for pedestrian safety includes installing more red light cameras and speed tables.

A spokesperson told CBS 6 the city will be increasing enforcement of regulations that were already in place under City Code Section 27-218.

There is a $50 fine for parking:



On a sidewalk

In front of a public or private driveway

Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

Within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection

Within 30 feet upon the approach to any flashing beacon, stop sign or traffic control signal located at the side of a roadway

Between a safety zone and the adjacent curb or within 30 feet of points on the curb immediately opposite the ends of a safety zone, unless a different length is indicated by official signs or markings

Within 50 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad grade crossing

Within 15 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station and on the side of a street opposite the entrance to any fire station within 75 feet of the entrance when properly signposted

Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction where such parking would obstruct traffic

On the roadway side of any vehicle parked at the edge or curb of a street

At any place where official signs prohibit parking, or during street cleaning

At any place where an order, rule, or regulation issued under section 2-428 prohibits or restricts parking

On a curb, or with any wheels off of the roadway and on the far side of the curb from the roadway

On a median

Additionally, there is a $65 fine for parking in a tow-away zone, a bus zone, a crosswalk, an intersection, or a bicycle lane.

