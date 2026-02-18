Richmond family loses home in overnight fire

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond family of six is alive but lost their home in an early-morning fire Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. inside a home along the 3000 block of Moss Side Avenue.

The fire chief declared the home a total loss.

Firefighters continued battling hotspots until around 6 a.m.

Four adults and two children lived in the home, fire officials told CBS 6.

At least one of the adults was at work when they received a call that their home was on fire.

An investigation is underway to determine what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.