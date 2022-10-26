Community, city leaders react to resignation of former Richmond Police chief

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gerald Smith, who served as Richmond's chief of police for two-and-a-half years announced his resignation on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who appointed Smith during the height of civil unrest in 2020, didn't elaborate as to why Smith stepped down. Instead, he said the city is "pivoting to ensure we have the infrastructure, including leadership, in place to meet the needs of the current landscape".

Smith's departure comes as he's entangled in several unsettled controversies which concerned several city council members.

"Something drastic was going to have to happen. Either there was going to be a true, strong sit down to really deal with the concerns of the rank and file, or maybe some type of separation. And it looks like that's where we came to," Mike Jones, a Richmond Councilman, said.

"Where's our police officers? We don't have them. Why? They're gone. We're trying to get them back, but who wanted to come back under these kinds of conditions when you have officers and the city council person screaming and hollering, we have no confidence in you?" Councilwoman Reva Trammell said. "It's a new opportunity for us to move forward, to go forward."

The news of the sudden shift in leadership trickled into a large community meeting to combat gun violence. Those in the crowd at Tuesday night's meeting reacted with surprise.

Community leaders, like Congressman Donald McEachin, were also caught off guard.

"I had no inkling it was going to happen," McEachin said. "We certainly wish the chief well in his endeavors and the mayor and the city council all the best in hiring a good replacement that will be a good leader in the city."

On the other hand, Pastor Hodge of Second Baptist Church on Richmond's Southside had a different reaction.

"I wasn't surprised. The City of Richmond has a leadership vacuum. Someone needs to take the reins and say, this is what we're going to do and this is how we're going to do it and really lay out a detailed plan on reducing gun violence," Hodge said.

As the community takes in this change in leadership, they said they are counting on the department to continue to serve and protect as the city finds its new leader.

"Just know we love you and are behind you. While we may criticize some things that happened, at the end of the day, we need you in place and need you to be safe and keep us safe."

Replacing Smith will be Richard Edwards who has served with the department for 23 years. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's office said the chief administrative office made the recommendation, describing Edwards as professional, a team player and an officer with distinction.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.