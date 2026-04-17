Get some ink and a new pet at Richmond Animal League's Tattoos & Toe Beans event

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Animal League is hosting a "Tattoos & Toe Beans" event next week, bringing together area tattoo artists and adoptable animals.

The event is Wednesday, April 22, at RAL's Adoption Center, 11401 International Drive in Richmond.

Guests can choose from a selection of dog and cat-themed flash tattoos, priced between $125 and $150, with proceeds going directly toward the care of RAL animals. Tattoo artists from True Tattoo and Lakeside Tattoo Co. will be on-site for the event.

"Richmond is one of the most tattooed cities in the country, so this event just makes sense for us," said Allana Maiden, RAL's Communications & Brand Specialist. "What started as a fun fundraiser has grown into something that genuinely moves the needle on animal welfare in our community."

In addition to getting a tattoo, guests can meet adoptable dogs and cats.

Appointments are required for tattoos and can be booked by clicking here.



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