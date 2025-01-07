Richmond airport loses water. What happens now?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Theongoing water crisis in Richmond has led to significant disruptions in eastern Henrico and Richmond International Airport.

An airport spokesperson confirmed that tankers are delivering non-potable water to support essential operations, including de-icing planes on the runways.

Additionally, portable restrooms have been brought in for staff, along with drinking stations at both concourses.

The airport has also activated its Emergency Operations Center to manage the situation effectively.

Watch: Henrico County Water Issues Update: Full Press Conference

However, passengers have faced considerable inconvenience.

Reports from the airport indicate that travelers have been turned away from restrooms and those arriving from long drives have been unable to access facilities before going through TSA.

One passenger we spoke with, who had just arrived from Orlando, expressed frustration over the lack of restroom access. She and her grandson had been at the airport since early morning after their flight schedule was changed without notice.

“Actually, our flight from Orlando was supposed to be at nine o'clock and without notification, changed to seven o'clock in the morning, so we've been up since 3:15 this morning, taking him to the restroom, and the lady said there is no water anywhere we can find the first stop for sure,” she said.

Currently, restaurants within the airport remain closed due to the water outage. Officials continue to monitor the situation, but no timeline has been provided regarding when water service will be restored at RIC.



