Low water pressure, outages reported in Henrico's East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is working to address the limited water pressure experienced by Henrico’s water customers this morning, especially in the Sandston, White Oak, and Varina areas.

The loss of water pressure is due to the quick rerouting of water services from the City of Richmond’s water facility yesterday afternoon for Henrico customers, combined with a water main break that is taking pressure from the water lines.

All Henrico water customers are currently being served from the Henrico Water Treatment Facility.

Public Utilities expects water pressure to be restored by this afternoon.

CBS 6 began receiving reports of outages and low water pressure in Henrico's East End and at Richmond International Airport Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Henrico confirmed that a boil water advisory is not in effect for the county.

A boil water advisory is currently in effect for the City of Richmond. Residents across the city continue to report low water pressure or no access to water at all.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

