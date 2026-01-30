Virginia senator proposes removing Confederate statues from Capitol Square: 'It's embarrassing'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia state senator has introduced legislation to remove three Confederate-linked statues from the state's Capitol Square, calling their presence "embarrassing" alongside monuments to civil rights and literary figures.

Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) said he wants to remove the statues of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, two-time Virginia Governor (his second term was at the end of the Civil War) and former Confederate General William "Extra Billy" Smith, and Confederate Army surgeon Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire.

The three statues are along the north side of capitol square, sitting between the Civil Rights Memorial and the statue of George Washington.

"I usually give [constituents] tours to the inside and then I refer them to the outside and talk about that they've got to see the Civil Rights Memorial. But, then when I walk by [the Confederate statues], it's embarrassing, and you know, we've got Edgar Allan Poe…the beautiful Washington statue…Those are people to honor," said Ebbin. "We've got to think about who we venerate. The Civil War is over. It's been over for a long time. I think we can acknowledge it."

Ebbin said the cost of removing them would be about $150,000 and the legislation calls for the statues to be stored until a decision is made on where they should be put.

"If there's some sort of museum that wants them, that will appropriately put them in context, that's fine," he added.

When asked about the legislation at a Thursday news conference where Republicans were raising concerns about the number of new tax proposals Democrats have filed this session, Minority Leader Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) said it follows a trend that Democrats are not focused on making life more affordable.

"That's not affordability, that's our focus. All these other things just tell you that our Democratic friends aren't focused on -- not affordability, not Virginians. That's where we're solely focused," said McDougle.

Adding to reasons why he wanted to remove the statues, Ebbin, who is retiring from the Senate this session to take a role in the Spanberger administration, pointed to an old camping adage as he heads for the exit.

"They say when you go camp and you should leave the campsite better than when you got there. And I've been here 22 years, I'd like to leave Capitol Square better than when I got here by removing those memorials," said Ebbin.

The bill was supposed to have its initial hearing on Friday, but was moved to another committee because of the costs associated with it and will have its first hearing at a later date.

