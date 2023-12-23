Henrico man charged with attempted murder in Chippenham Hospital shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the 27-year-old Glen Allen man charged in a shooting at Chippenham Hospital that left two people injured early Friday morning.

Rasheed Pope Jr. was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Richmond Police.

Richmond Police said just after 4:10 a.m., Pope to Chippenham Hospital's emergency department to admit himself for a mental health evaluation.

He was then brought to an intake area, and that's where police said he was changing into a hospital gown when he suddenly fired several gunshots, hitting another patient in the hallway.

That patient suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

“I can just say that it doesn’t appear that they knew each other," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

A Chesterfield Police officer, who was at the emergency room on a different call, fired his service weapon in an attempt to stop the suspect, police say.

He was also hit, but sources sad he only suffered from a bruise as his injury.

"We believe his boot was struck by a bullet or maybe a ricochet. It did not break the skin," Edwards explained.

The gunman was not injured and others pointed him out to Richmond police officers arriving to the scene.

"When our officers went inside, they didn't initially see the Chesterfield officer and it was patients that pointed the suspect out and we took him into custody without incident," Edwards said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the Chesterfield officer assisted the patient who was shot and that the suspect only stopped shooting because he ran out of ammunition.

A woman who spoke to WTVR CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity said the hospital should fortify security measures.

"I know they say they'll boost up security, but a metal detector will be a lot safer don't you think?” she said.

WTVR CBS 6 asked HCA Healthcare, which owns Chippenham Hospital, about the security measures in place.

Officials said they do not have walk-through metal detectors but that "Chippenham Hospital is committed to the safety of all staff members and patients."

"We have security on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and entrances are clearly marked with signage that prohibits weapons," officials wrote.

Per standard procedure, Chesterfield Police will conduct an internal investigation into its officer's involvement in the shooting.

Richmond Police have also opened an ongoing criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

