Chippenham Hospital shooting prompts concerns about guns getting inside: 'You're constantly paranoid'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A shooting inside Chippenham Hospital Friday morning thatleft two people injured, one critically, prompted concerns about security.

"I was really shocked," said one woman who visits Chippenham Hospital but did not want to reveal her identity. “It’s really a shocking thing, and it’s devastating. It’s happening all around the world, and I didn’t want it to be here."

Richmond Police said around 4 a.m., a 27-year-old Glen Allen man came to Chippenham Hospital's emergency department to admit himself for a mental health evaluation.

He was then brought to an intake area, and that's where police said he was changing into a hospital gown when he suddenly fired several gunshots, hitting another patient in the hallway.

That patient suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

“I can just say that it doesn’t appear that they knew each other," Richmond Police Chief Edwards said.

Edwards said a Chesterfield police officer, who was already at the hospital for another reason, heard the gunshots and responded.

That officer fired his own gun but did not hit the suspect. Edwards said one of the suspect's bullets struck the officer, causing a minor injury.

“We believe his boot was struck either by a bullet, or maybe a ricochet, but it did not break the skin," Edwards said.

Minutes later, Richmond Police arrived, but the Chesterfield officer was not there, he said.

“When our officers went inside, they didn't initially see the Chesterfield police officer. They saw the suspect sitting in a chair. Other patients pointed him out as the shooter and he was taken into custody without any force used by Richmond," Edwards said.

Richmond Police and Chesterfield Police have not yet answered where the officer went and if he attempted to arrest the suspect.

As to how a gun got inside the facility, Edwards offered a simple explanation.

“He must have walked in with it," he said.

One woman believed the incident should lead to additional security measures at the hospital in an effort to possibly prevent future situations.

“Definitely metal detectors. I noticed that they’ve boosted up security since that happened. There’s a lot more security guards, but a metal detector would be a lot safer," she said. "You really think about going out in public and just, you’re constantly paranoid. People are just dangerous now."

This summer, the VCU Health System installed weapons detectors across its hospital buildings following a deadly shooting inside the downtown campus in May.

Pryor Green, spokesperson for HCA Healthcare which owns Chippenham Hospital, said Chippenham does not have walk-through metal detectors.

"Chippenham Hospital is committed to the safety of all staff members and patients. We have security on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and entrances are clearly marked with signage that prohibits weapons," Green said in a statement.

She added the hospital is grateful for the officer who immediately took action and proud of its staff for how they responded to the situation.

Per standard, Chesterfield Police will conduct an internal investigation into the officer's involvement in the shooting.

Richmond Police's criminal investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not yet released information about the suspect's identity, a motive, or charges.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

