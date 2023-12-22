Shooting reported at Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were shot at Chippenham Hospital early Friday morning, according to Crime Insider sources.

Both individuals survived the shooting and the suspect shooter was taken into custody, those sources added.

The shooting happened in the emergency room intake area, police said.

Police were called to the South Richmond hospital at about 4 a.m.

The situation at Chippenham Hospital was not considered an active shooter, but the hospital remained locked down in the 6 a.m. hour as the investigation unfolded.

The lockdown was lifted before 7 a.m.

Chippenham Hospital is located along the 7100 block of Jahnke Road.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.