More information revealed in early morning Chippenham Hospital shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many are calling for metal detectors and more security at Chippenham Hospital’s emergency room after a Glen Allen man shot and injured two people Friday morning.

The suspect was at the hospital seeking mental health help as he was self-admitting into Tucker Pavilion.

Richmond Police say the gunman took off his clothes to tie on a gown and then pulled a gun out and opened fire

Police said a round of bullets hit a patient, who is now suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A Chesterfield police officer, who was at the emergency room on a different call, fired his service weapon in an attempt to stop the suspect, police say.

He was also hit, but sources tell CBS 6 he only suffered from a bruise as his injury.

"We believe his boot was struck by a bullet or even a ricochet, it did not break the skin," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

The gunman was not injured and others pointed him out to Richmond police officers arriving to the scene.

"When our officers went inside - they didn't initially see the Chesterfield officer and it was patients that pointed the suspect out and we took him into custody without incident," Edwards said.

CBS 6 asked where the Chesterfield police officer went and if they he to arrest the suspect.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the officer was helping the patient who was shot and the suspect only stopped shooting because he ran out of ammunition.

A woman who would like her identity hidden says it's time for the hospital to fortify security measures.

"I know they say they'll boost up security, but a metal detector will be a lot safer don't you think?,” she said.

CBS 6 asked HCA Healthcare, which owns Chippenham Hospital, about the security measures in place.

They say they do not have walk-through metal detectors but added the following:

"Chippenham Hospital is committed to the safety of all staff members and patients.





We have security on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and entrances are clearly marked with signage that prohibits weapons."

Per standard, Chesterfield police will conduct an internal investigation into its officer's involvement in this shooting.

Richmond police have also opened an ongoing criminal investigation.

Sources also tell CBS that the shooter had been driving a Uhaul truck, which was parked right outside the hospital on Hioaks Road.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!