Man sentenced for his role in shooting death of Richmond teen Tynashia Humphrey

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rarmil Coley-Pettiford one of the men arrested following the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday.

Coley-Pettiford, 26, pled guilty to second-degree murder in Humphrey's death.

He is one of five men arrested for this crime.

Mitchell Hudson, 21, entered a guilty plea in September to one count of first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm in the commission of the murder.

He was sentenced to 53 years with 28 years suspended, for an active sentence of 25 years.

Tyree Coley, 21, and Savonne Henderson, 24, were also each sentenced to 56 years in prison back in September.

Prosecutors said the men were in a gang and part of a five-person drive-by shooting -- targeting someone Coley had ongoing issues with -- and Humphrey was caught in the crossfire.

Prosecutors said Henderson drove one of the two cars used and Coley fired one of the three firearms used.

A fifth person, 22-year-old Rashard Jackson, is awaiting trial in this case.

Humphrey, an Armstrong High School student described as a "sweet girl with a contagious smile," was killed as she walked back from the store on the outskirts of Gilpin Court at North First and Federal Street in September 2022.

