Virginia Democratic operative federally indicted for distribution of child sex abuse material

WARNING: This story contains material some readers may find disturbing due to its graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Democratic operative accused of distributing child sex abuse material has been federally indicted, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Randon Alexander Sprinkle, 30, allegedly engaged in conversations with an undercover FBI agent, who he believed was the father of a 9-year-old son, on a dating app in May 2025.

Court documents say Sprinkle invited the user to communicate on the Telegram app.

"After alluding to a sexual interest in minors, Sprinkle allegedly sent a video depicting two adults sexually abusing a minor. Sprinkle then allegedly expressed his interest in travelling to Washington, D.C., to meet the other user and sexually abuse his purported 9-year-old son," the news release says.

FBI agents serached Sprinkle's Richmond home in October, seizing two laptops and a cellphone. Sprinkle's cell phone allegedly contained 42 child pornography files and one of the laptops contained two others.

"The files included depictions of the abuse of toddlers and an infant," the news release says.

CBS 6 first reported Sprinkle's arrest in December, which prompted swift condemnation from elected officials who worked with Sprinkle in various capacities.

Sprinkle previously served as a leader in the Young Democrats of Virginia and held a financial director position with the Democratic Party of Virginia.

“The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and reflect a serious abuse of trust,” said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “When someone who has held a professional role in public or political life engages in the sexual exploitation of children, it underscores why no position, title, or resume can shield an offender from accountability. This office will pursue full accountability for those who exploit children, regardless of their background, job, or perceived status.”

Sprinkle will be arraigned in federal court on Monday in Richmond. If he is convicted, he faces a minimum of five and maximum of 20 years in prison.

CBS 6 is working to learn if Sprinkle is still involved with the Democratic Party of Virginia.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

