Slain 14-year-old boy remembered as 'biggest teddy bear' who 'liked to play'

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of family, friends, and community members gathered at a Richmond convenience store Sunday afternoon to remember two children who were shot and killed earlier this month.

“He was the biggest teddy bear, the biggest jokester,” said the sister of Rah’quan Logan. “He liked to play all the time.”

Through heartache and grief, Logan’s sister shared fond memories of her brother.

“I burst in the room one day when he was rapping, and I said ‘Oompa, you can rap?; And he said, ‘a little bit,’” she laughed.

WTVR 2 children killed in Richmond quadruple shooting Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Logan, who many knew as Oompa, was one of two children who died in a quadruple shooting at OMG Convenience Store on November 12th. That same spot, more than 100 people hugged, cried, and prayed together.

Logan’s aunt asked for people to stop spreading rumors about how he died on social media.

“He was a baby, our baby,” she said through tears.

The aunt of 9-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad also attended the celebration of life, which was organized by the NAACP. Bani-Ahmad was the other child who died in the shooting. His family owns the store where it took place.

WTVR 14-year-old Rah’quan Logan and 9-year-old Abdul Bani Ahmad.

“We all lose children,” she said. “No matter what color we are, we have all lost children and family members to this thing in Richmond.”

Bani-Ahmad’s aunt also called for action to put an end to gun violence.

“I am calling out on the chief, the police, and detectives,” she exclaimed. “You need to stand up and do more for this community than what you’re doing.”

The tragedy has also struck fear into other young children in Richmond’s East End, including Logan’s cousin.

“I was scared that I was going to die because life is just scary,” he said.

Logan’s mother was in attendance but didn’t want to speak. She cried through much of the vigil and embraced other family members.

JJ Minor, who leads the Virginia NAACP, asked for the community to support the family during this time.

“At the end of the day, they just want him to be remembered as a kid,” said a friend of Logan. “I don’t care what he looked like; he was a kid.”

“We have a God that promises us He will give us strength and everything we need to get through this,” said Bani-Ahmad’s aunt. “In the future, in many years to come, you will see your child again.”

A funeral for Logan will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Walter J Manning Funeral Home.

