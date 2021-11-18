Fourth suspect in Richmond shooting that killed 2 kids in custody

RICHMOND, Va. -- The fourth suspect in Friday's homicide on Nine Mile Road in Richmond turned himself in on Wednesday, according to police.

On Wednesday just before 8 p.m., the remaining suspect in the shootings that led to the death of two children turned himself in at RPD headquarters.

The shooting led to the deaths of 14-year-old Raquan Logan and a nine-year-old Short Pump boy whose family identified as Abdul Bani-Ahmad.

The suspect, who is one of four in the case, is a 17-year old.

He is charged with the following:

Murder – Two counts

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony – Eight counts

Aggravated malicious wounding – Two counts

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Shooting from a moving vehicle

Attempted murder

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith shared the following statement on Wednesday:

I continue to commend the officers, major crimes detectives, and all of those involved in resolving this case so quickly as we pursue justice for the families of the victims.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.