Teens arrested for Richmond shooting that killed children

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to a Friday night shooting that killed 14-year-old Raquan Lagan and a nine-year-old Short Pump boy whose family identified to the Richmond Times-Dispatch as Abdul Bani-Ahmad. Crime Insider Jon Burkett first reported news of the arrests Monday night.

Two 17-year-old boys and 18-year-old Clintoine Baker were charged with crimes that included murder, attempted murder and various gun-related charges, according to Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith. Smith did not specify which suspect was charged with what crime during his Tuesday morning press briefing where he officially announced the arrests.

"I have no words of what to say to someone who has lost a 14-year-old son and a nine-year-old son. I could not imagine the pain that they are feeling right now," Smith said. "From the time this happened, we have had officers going without sleep, detectives going without rest, away from their own families. Because I think they actually feel some of that pain themselves."

The children were shot outside OMG Convenience Shop, at 3050 Nine Mile Road in Richmond, at about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Two adults were also shot. Both adults survived the shooting with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

Some of the charges the suspects face include shooting from a moving vehicle.

According to the most recent Richmond Police statistics, there have been 71 homicides in Richmond so far in 2021.

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year. Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city.

Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.