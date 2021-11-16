CI Sources: 2 suspects arrested in Richmond shooting that left 2 boys dead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources confirm at least one suspect from Friday night's quadruple shooting is in custody and others involved have been identified.

Friday's shooting was the start of a weekend of violence with four homicides, one of those by a knife that took the life of 54-year-old Robert Pulling.

Crime Insider sources say that at 7:30 on Friday night, a nine-year-old family member of a store owner, 14-year-old Raquan Lagan and two other men were shot.

The two boys died.

Sources say detectives believe it was retaliation for a recent killing on Raven Street.

"We implore you to come forth with any information you may have,” Chief Gerald Smith said at a news conference Saturday morning. He announced a task force to hunt down those committing the violence.

Yet later, even more families would have to endure terrible news.

"He raised us by himself,” said Rocco Pulling after his father, Robert, was stabbed to death at a halfway house on Melbourne Street Saturday night.

Sources said that he was found gagged, bound and stabbed more than a dozen times.

“He sacrificed everything for us,” said Rocco Pulling. “I don't want anyone to think he was some kind of a deadbeat because he did it all alone."

Pulling’s brother Dennis remembers his older brother’s selfless attitude, compassion and willingness to care for his family.

“Every weekend, after he got his check, he would carry me to McDonald's and buy a bunch of double cheeseburgers for me,” said Dennis Pulling. “It was his way of looking out for me and he did that his entire life."

Pulling’s death was followed by the shooting death late Sunday of 41-year-old Nathaniel Trapp, a father of two and grandson to a woman he affectionately called Flojo.

His wife Iasharnda Trapp said his love for her was special and he was devoted to his mother and siblings. She said Trapp's smile could light up the darkest room.

Crime Insider sources tell me the official count of homicides is at 71 so far this year, with at least a dozen more cases that are undesignated and still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.