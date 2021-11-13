2 children dead, 2 adults with critical injuries after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two children are dead and two adults are critically injured following a shooting in Richmond on Friday night.

On Friday around 7:31 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found two adult men and two children with gunshot wounds.

All four victims were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both children died at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Mayor Levar Stoney shared the following statement after the shooting:

I’m devastated by the tragedy that occurred this evening in our community, two young lives were lost and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. We will bring those who perpetrated this horrible crime to justice, and we will strengthen our efforts to curb gun violence and address the root causes that lead to these senseless acts.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith also shared a statement following the shooting:

There is a vigorous investigation underway and detectives are working to collect the facts in this case. Gun violence leaves everyone traumatized and we must take a stand against violence together.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

