'I wish it was just a dream': Child left with questions after young friend killed

RICHMOND, Va. -- A nine-year-old boy from Jordan was living the American dream with his family until Friday night.

Gunfire turned the dream into something worse than a nightmare for his family and community after Abdul Bani-Ahmad was shot on the outskirts of Creighton Court in a drive-by shooting.

“People need to put down guns because it's taking sons from their mothers,” was the heartbreaking request another nine-year-old boy made Wednesday.

"I was sad,” said young Khy Johnson. “I just hoped it wasn't him because he was my friend. We always played together. He always used to smile."

Khy said Abdul was one of his closest buddies and that they played basketball and football at recess. He said Abdul was always the first to crack a joke and that Abdul would make him laugh when he talked about his country's culture and how they were disciplined if they stepped out of line.

"He told me they got slapped with belts,” Khy said. “I don't know why, but how he said it made me laugh."

Khy says Abdul had a lot of friends because his kind-hearted personality was magnetic.

Khy's mom, Shannon Smith told her son to keep those memories locked in his heart and to never forget his friendship

“They need to hear it from a nine-year-old because it seems they’re not affected until it does happen to a nine-year-old,” said Smith. “I want people to see the pain and trauma because it's not only Khy, it's his classmates, his teacher. This has affected a lot of people and it didn't have to happen."

Dozens gathered outside the OMG convenience store at the corner of Creighton and Nine-Mile Road Wednesday night where Abdul and three others were shot while walking to a car.

His family owns the corner store. Community members are now coming together with prayers and support, trying to show strength for the family.

"It’s hard to believe my friend is gone,” said Khy. “I just wish it was a dream."

There will be a vigil for Abdul Thursday evening at 5 p.m. at Short Pump Elementary School.

In the Friday shooting, 14-year-old Raquon Logan was also killed.

Two men were also shot and survived.

On Wednesday night, a fourth suspect was taken into custody for the shooting. The 17-year-old surrendered himself to Richmond Police and is facing multiple charges.

Three other teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting on Tuesday.