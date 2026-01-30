Second raccoon in Henrico County tests positive for rabies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Another raccoon in Henrico County has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release from county officials.

Police were called to the 8400 block of Hastings Mill Lane Tuesday for the report of a potential rabies exposure involving two dogs and a raccoon.

The raccoon was submitted to the state lab and tested positive for rabies. This is the second confirmed rabies case in Henrico County so far in 2026.

The dogs will be quarantined on their owner's property.

No additional animal or human exposures were reported.

"The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Henrico County offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year."

The 2026 clinics will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Government Center, and Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Western Henrico Government Center.

For more information, call the county's animal protection unit at 804-727-8801.

Abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures should be reported to Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube