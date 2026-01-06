Raccoon in Henrico County tests positive for rabies, leaders warn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County leaders are warning residents after recording its first positive rabies case in 2026.

A news release from the county says police were called to the 5200 block of West Grace Street in Brookland for the report of a potential rabies exposure involving a raccoon and two dogs.

The raccoon was submitted to the state lab and tested positive for rabies.

"Because there was potential contact between the dogs and the raccoon, the dogs will be quarantined on the owner’s property," the news release explained.

No additional animal or human exposures were reported.

"The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Henrico County offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year."

The 2026 clinics will be held on SSaturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Government Center, and Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Western Henrico Government Center.

For more information, call the county's animal protection unit at 804-727-8801.

Abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures should be reported to Henrico police at 804-501-5000.



