Richmond animal shelter dealing with 'perfect storm' after canine flu outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. -- Adoptions will resume at Richmond Animal Care and Control this weekend after the shelter was forced to close on June 18 due to cases of canine flu.

This comes as the shelter is at max capacity and gearing up for its busiest days of the year.

"The day after Fourth of July, or the evening of, is the day that we get called out the most to pick up stray dogs," explained Kristie Chipps Peters, director of Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Chipps Peters said it's extremely important people listen to the shelter's warning and leave your pets at home if you plan to attend a fireworks show.

"We hope that maybe this year, they will heed more of our warnings," she noted. "Please do not take your dogs to firework displays. No one likes it, they don't like it, leave them at home in a safe space that they can't get out of."

RACC is also encouraging dog owners to vaccinate their pets for canine influenza because of the serious outbreak across the country and Richmond area.

"I think that during COVID, people might not have taken their animals to get vaccinated," said Chipps Peters. "And the crazy influx and drowning of the vet community to be able to keep up with the increased population of people that added pets to their family. So then they weren't able to get an a vet appointment, and then they can afford to pay for it. And so, I think it's just the perfect storm of madness that has equaled now, two and three generations of dogs not being vaccinated."

At least five dogs at RACC's adoption center have tested positive for canine flu, but fortunately Chipps Peters said all of the dogs have been able to successfully recover.

"Everybody here that has had it has been really great," she explained. "And they've taken their medicine, and they're cleared and hopefully can get adopted on Saturday so that we can make more room for those more dogs in need. But we do recommend and we are vaccinating on intake."

The shelter will be open this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for free adoptions thanks to Patient First covering the fees.

The Henrico Division of Police Animal Shelter has also temporarily closed due to the canine flu.