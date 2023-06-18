Canine Flu closes Richmond Animal Care and Control for 2 weeks

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) will be closed for two weeks following the discovery that one of the dogs in their care has canine flu according to social media posts from the organization.

Other dogs in their care are symptomatic and this quarantine is to mitigate the spread of the illness.

The CDC says canine flu can cause fever, lethargy, cough, and other symptoms.

In the most severe cases canine flu can lead to pneumonia in dogs.

RACC announced they will be unable to pick up any stray dogs in the field during these two weeks.

If you come across a stray animal, RACC asks that you try to locate the owner or they will provide a cage and food to care for them until they can reopen.

The only animals accepted at this time will be animal bites or cruelty cases.

This strain of illness can also be passed on to cats so all animals currently in their care will stay for a two week observation in case treatment is needed.

Visitors, volunteers, and fosters will not be allowed in the building in an effort to keep the animals in quarantine safe.

There is a vaccine for canine flu according to the CDC and to donate to the RACC you can visit their website Animal Care & Control's website.

