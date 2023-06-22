Henrico closes animal shelter temporarily 'out of an abundance of caution'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police's animal shelter in Glen Allen will be temporarily closing to the public "Out of an abundance of caution," officials announced Thursday.

The shelter, which is located on Woodman Hills Court, has recently seen an uptick in infections among animals that could lead to canine influenza, officials said.

"As a result, testing and quarantine is underway to ensure all our animals remain as safe and healthy as possible," police wrote. "During this time, the Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit will NOT be able to pick up stray dogs, due to limits on what kind of cases may be brought in during this time period – bites/cruelty cases only."

Accordingly, anyone who finds a stray dog is asked to try to find its owner or even keep the animal until the shelter’s quarantine ends.

"On a limited basis, we can provide a crate and food until our shelter’s quarantine is over," officials said. "We will not be able to accommodate surrenders at this time either."

Police said they are in the process of canceling appointments and will reschedule those once the quarantine is lifted.

"While we treat and care for the animals under our care, the HCPD Animal Protection Unit would like to remind pet owners to make sure all animal vaccinations are current," police said. "Please contact your veterinarian if they exhibit any signs of canine influenza."

