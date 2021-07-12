Watch
Push underway for national Chesapeake Bay recreation area

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this May 14, 2020 file photo, a small boat chugs along the Honga River near the Chesapeake Bay as the sky lights up at sunrise, in Fishing Creek, Md. Researchers are predicting a slightly smaller-than-average oxygen dead zone in the Chesapeake Bay this year. One of the main reasons why is because there was less rainfall washing pollution off of farms and cities and into the nation’s largest estuary. The forecast was released Wednesday, June 17 by researchers from the University of Michigan, the University of Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay Program. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 12, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. — An effort is underway to make the larger Chesapeake Bay area part of the National Park Service.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that it would be called the Chesapeake National Recreation Area.

Behind the effort is a group of conservation nonprofits, community leaders and lawmakers who are working to draft legislation in Congress. It’s unclear exactly what the recreation area would look like.

Proponents don’t call for the entire bay to be included. But certain land-based sites would provide public access to it.

The park service has already established itself along parts of the nation’s largest estuary. For instance, there is the 3,000-mile Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail.

There also is the Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton.

