Professor: 'Unlikely' businesses will demand proof of vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Last week's shift in mask policy from the CDC has left some people across the country and within the Commonwealth confused.

Melike Monahan said that she found herself confused when she walked into a Chesterfield post office on Monday and saw a sign to wear a mask.

"Some of the patrons coming in alongside me, they were confused," Monahan said.

Monahan said that she was aware of new federal guidance issued last week that lifted all mask mandates in federal parks and buildings, including in post offices. However, when she asked a postal worker about it, she received an answer she wasn't expecting.

“He said well we haven’t got the news here or something to the extent, but he also said I don’t know if you’ve been vaccinated, I have no proof of that, how would I know if you’re vaccinated. So I was kind of thrown back by that," Monahan said.

Across the country and in Virginia, people are trying to make sense of new mask guidelines.

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam lifted Virginia's mask mandate, allowing fully vaccinated people the option to not wear a mask in public.

“You can’t know who is vaccinated or not. It has to be on an honor system at this point," University of Virginia law professor Margaret Riley said.

Riley said that it's unlikely that businesses will require proof of vaccination, especially while COVID-19 vaccines only have emergency use authorization. However, she said that businesses can ask customers and employees to still wear masks as long as exemptions are offered.

“To some degree, businesses are going to have to assess the risk of their populations, their employees and the communities that they serve and make their own decisions," Riley said. "In those contexts, they really do have to make a decision as to how they want to carve out the rules for themselves and I think they are in their right to do so as long as they don’t discriminate.”

Riley said that while the law is clearer on what businesses can ask of their employees and customers, there is still a gray area as to what can be enforced with a vaccine that still hasn't received full FDA approval.

“This is really the first time that you’re seeing the food and drug administration issuing hundreds of EUA’s. We tend to focus on the vaccines, but there are therapies, there are diagnostics, all sorts of EUA’s have been issued and we just don’t have that much experience of exactly of how they play out legally," Riley said.

While some major retailers like Target have lifted mask mandates, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it could take a few weeks for businesses and municipalities to clarify new rules.

Monahan, who is fully vaccinated, said that she understands still requiring masks in certain circumstances but said that she feels most businesses should lift their mandates.

“Certain areas where you’re working with other people and taking care of ill patients, maybe nursing homes, but not your local grocery store, places that you just happen to frequent at the same time as other customers," Monahan said.