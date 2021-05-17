As masks come off, anxiety levels increase - for some

RICHMOND, Va. -- As more Virginians get a COVID-19 vaccination and remove their masks, mental health experts warn that the easing of restrictions could ramp up anxiety for some people.

Lekesha Broussard, whose Village Children & Family Services provides mental health support to those who need it, said she encouraged those with re-entry anxiety to understand their boundaries and research where they're going before they leave so they can mentally prepare.

She also said we should all be mindful that people have varying comfort levels about masks.

"To pass judgment or try to force someone to see things through your lens, you're only seeing that one part," she said. "I'm walking outside with or without a mask, you're not aware if I maybe have a husband at home, who has cancer or a child who's sick. So I don't want to risk taking something back home to them. And I really shouldn't be subject to your judgment on that one way or the other."