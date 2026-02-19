Blackstone bakery owners thank community for support after devastating house fire

BLACKSTONE, Va. — A Blackstone family is starting over after a house fire destroyed their Brunswick Avenue home earlier this month, killing two of their pets but sparing several others and some precious belongings.

Taylor and Tyler Procise, who own Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bistro, were at their coffee shop when the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 9. Their two young children were at school.

Fire officials from multiple localities battled the flames for nearly two hours before bringing the fire under control. Investigators determined the fire started when a clothes dryer overheated.

The fire killed two cats, but firefighters managed to save the family's two hedgehogs, lizards, and a third cat. Among the personal items that survived were a cigar box containing birth certificates and Social Security cards, plus a $2 bill.

"It's so many random things that were okay," Taylor Procise said. "My iPad that has all of my baking ingredients on it, all my recipes, is okay. I just had to take the case off. It was very nasty. The same with the kids iPad, so they lucked up on that. They at least got to play their little video games that night. Tyler's deer head made it out the house. The hair is still on it. It's just like the antlers are black. It looks kind of cool now."

This marks the second house fire Taylor Procise has experienced. Her childhood home caught fire in February 2014.

"I can understand how my parents felt, like I just saw it as a kid," Procise said. "I didn't have to do anything but go get on a couch. They gave me a new blanket, some toys, and I'm good for the rest of the day. Now, I'm in their footsteps, almost seeing all the stuff that they had to go through, and it's a little bit harder as an adult."

While their home is a total loss, community support has helped the family get back on their feet. The bakery has been busy with customers since they returned to work.

"It's a little different starting over and starting new when you don't want to, but it's coming together slowly," Tyler Procise said.

"The town has made it a lot easier," Taylor Procise said. "I knew we had a village. I just did not realize how big the village was."

The Procises are known for having one of the most decorated homes on Brunswick Avenue during Halloween trick-or-treating. They plan to continue that tradition this year despite the setback.

Benchmark Community Bank has established a special circumstances account for the family. Donations can be made at any bank location.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.