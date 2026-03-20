2-year-old seriously hurt in lawn mower accident in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 2-year-old was seriously hurt in a lawn mower accident in Prince George County on Friday, according to Prince George Fire and EMS.

Officials responded to the accident in the 17000 block of Pole Run Road around 5:50 p.m.

The 2-year-old received immediate medical care at the scene before being airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Richmond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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