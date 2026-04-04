Virginia fire recruits make history with perfect pass rate

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Class Number 4 of the Fire Recruit School in Prince George graduated with a historic achievement on Friday.

It is the first time in Crater Regional Fire Academy history that an entire class received a 100% first-time pass rate on their first written and practical skill exams and across every major certification and skill requirement.

The future firefighters, who included four recruits for Colonial Heights and two for Petersburg, graduated during a ceremony at Prince George High School.

"The process is not easy for sure. It's a lot of long nights, doing a lot of things you don't really wanna do," probationary firefighter Hadden Blair said. "But if you wanna be a firefighter and you want to serve the community, things that you have to do. All these guys did a really great job."

As a bonus for passing with flying colors, the entire class received a pizza party.

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