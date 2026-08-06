County planners reject Powhatan motor sports park. Why?

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- A proposed 700-acre motor sports park in Powhatan has hit a speed bump. The Powhatan County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend denial of Throttle Therapy’s plans to open a recreational park for riding ATVs and dirt bikes across two sprawling parcels southwest of Rocky Ford Road.

After an hourslong public comment session that brought out supporters and opponents of the project and county staff had recommended denial, planning commissioners gave the thumbs-down citing concerns mainly regarding the location. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.