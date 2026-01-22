What to do if your power goes out during a winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — A major winter storm is on track to hit Central Virginia starting Saturday, potentially bringing snow and ice accumulation that could cause power outages.

Local News Dominion Energy warns of multi-day outages in Va. from approaching ice storm WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Dominion Energy says ice accumulation, damage to trees and power lines, and rough travel conditions could prolong power restoration efforts for multiple days — and that's alongside what are expected to be extremely cold days following the storm.

Before the storm, stock up on the following essentials if you can.



Non-perishable food items like bread, canned goods and produce that doesn't require refrigeration

Bottled water

Prescription medications filled in advance

Fully charged devices, including cell phones, laptops and backup batteries

Adequate power for medical devices

If you have a gas generator, test it now, ensuring proper fuel levels and running generators only in properly ventilated areas away from indoor spaces.

Here are a few tips for what to do if you power goes out during a winter storm.



Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: Don't use a gas stove to heat your home. Don't use outdoor stoves in your home for heating or cooking. Only use generators outside in a well-ventilated area away from windows.

Don't use a gas stove to heat your home. Don't use outdoor stoves in your home for heating or cooking. Only use generators outside in a well-ventilated area away from windows. Unplug appliances and electronics: This can help avoid power overloads or damage from power surges when it comes back on.

This can help avoid power overloads or damage from power surges when it comes back on. Use flashlights instead of candles: The CDC recommends flashlights or other battery-powered lights instead of candles. If you have to use candles, put them in safe holders away from anything that could catch fire, and never leave a burning candle unattended.

The CDC recommends flashlights or other battery-powered lights instead of candles. If you have to use candles, put them in safe holders away from anything that could catch fire, and never leave a burning candle unattended. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed: An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, according to the American Red Cross. A closed freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours if it is full, and about 24 hours if it is half full.

If the power is out for more than a day, the DHS ready.gov website says to discard any medication that should be refrigerated, unless the drug’s label says otherwise. Consult your doctor or pharmacist immediately for a new supply.

An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, according to the American Red Cross. A closed freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours if it is full, and about 24 hours if it is half full.

Click here to report a power outage to Dominion Energy. You can also report outages or downed lines by calling (866) 366 4357.

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube