What to do if your power goes out during a winter storm

WTVR
RICHMOND, Va. — A major winter storm is on track to hit Central Virginia starting Saturday, potentially bringing snow and ice accumulation that could cause power outages.

Local News

Dominion Energy warns of multi-day outages in Va. from approaching ice storm

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Dominion Energy says ice accumulation, damage to trees and power lines, and rough travel conditions could prolong power restoration efforts for multiple days — and that's alongside what are expected to be extremely cold days following the storm.

Before the storm, stock up on the following essentials if you can.

  • Non-perishable food items like bread, canned goods and produce that doesn't require refrigeration
  • Bottled water
  • Prescription medications filled in advance
  • Fully charged devices, including cell phones, laptops and backup batteries
  • Adequate power for medical devices

If you have a gas generator, test it now, ensuring proper fuel levels and running generators only in properly ventilated areas away from indoor spaces.

Here are a few tips for what to do if you power goes out during a winter storm.

  • Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: Don't use a gas stove to heat your home. Don't use outdoor stoves in your home for heating or cooking. Only use generators outside in a well-ventilated area away from windows.
  • Unplug appliances and electronics: This can help avoid power overloads or damage from power surges when it comes back on.
  • Use flashlights instead of candles: The CDC recommends flashlights or other battery-powered lights instead of candles. If you have to use candles, put them in safe holders away from anything that could catch fire, and never leave a burning candle unattended.
  • Keep freezers and refrigerators closed: An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, according to the American Red Cross. A closed freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours if it is full, and about 24 hours if it is half full.
    • If the power is out for more than a day, the DHS ready.gov website says to discard any medication that should be refrigerated, unless the drug’s label says otherwise. Consult your doctor or pharmacist immediately for a new supply.

Click here to report a power outage to Dominion Energy. You can also report outages or downed lines by calling (866) 366 4357.

