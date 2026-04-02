Deputy uses PIT maneuver to stop driver; multiple lanes closed on Chamberlayne Road near I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Multiple lanes of Chamberlayne Road (Route 301) in Hanover were closed after authorities used a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing driver Thursday afternoon.

The incident started when a deputy with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a driver with an expired inspection sticker on Creighton Road, according to officials. That driver did not stop and then got onto Interstate 295 before taking the exit for Chamberlayne Road.

That is when officials said the deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver.

Officials said the pursuit lasted for four minutes and that no one was injured.

The driver was charged with eluding and expired inspection.

As a result of the crash, VDOT officials said two southbound lanes and one northbound lane were blocked.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials said.

All lanes were back open and the scene was clear as of around 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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