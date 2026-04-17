Plan 9 record shop thrives in digital music age, celebrates 45 years in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Plan 9 Music in Carytown is celebrating a milestone anniversary as a new generation of customers embraces vinyl.

The Richmond record shop has gained a loyal following since opening its doors in July 1981.

Generations of music fans have flocked to the store searching for vinyl gold, from rock to rap and everything in between.

Plan 9 has survived in an age of digital downloads and streaming.

Now, more and more music fans are putting down the phone and picking up vinyl albums.

Last year, record sales topped $1 billion, according to Forbes.

That is music to the ears of Plan 9 founder Jim Bland.

"Sometimes you find things, you go, 'Oh my God, how did I miss you know years ago?' and you grab it up," Bland said. "You know a decades ago or more some people come in the store and tell their kids, 'These are records. This is a record place. This is a record store.' And they'd go. 'What?'"

Customers like Quinn Cunningham appreciate the store's lasting legacy in the community.

"To find a record store that’s thriving and been going for 45 years. It is a treasure unto its self and special. So Plan 9 is awesome for that," Cunningham said.

Check back later for Greg McQuade’s full "I Have a Story" report on Plan 9.



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