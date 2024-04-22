Watch Now
Suspect in custody after man shot in the back near Henrico apartments

Henrico Police
Posted at 1:25 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 01:26:40-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the back not far from a Henrico apartment complex Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block on Engleside Circle for a report of a shooting just before 11:45 p.m., according to Lt. Christopher M. Cummings with Henrico Police.

That is where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, Cummings said.

"A crime scene was located near the intersection of Pinalto Drive and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike," Cummings wrote. "A section of Pinalto Drive is currently closed to traffic while the investigation is conducted."

A man was detained in the shooting and police said that there was "no perceived threat to the community."

Cummings said detectives were on the scene and that their investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case that could help investigators is asked to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also submit information to Crime Stoppers through the P3Tips app on their mobile devices. Information to Crime Stoppers can be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

