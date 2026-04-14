She wrote a book to combat bullies. Now she'd like a friend: 'I'm hoping to find one'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Finding a place in middle school is not always easy, but for one 11-year-old student, the struggle to fit in became the spark for a new career.

After facing bullying and switching schools multiple times, Peyton Proffitt decided to stop searching for a story she could relate to and started writing her own.

The 11-year-old has loved reading for as long as she and her mother, Jerrica Proffitt, can remember. Now, for the first time, she is reading words she wrote herself, printed and bound for others to enjoy.

"This book just makes me really happy," Peyton Proffitt said.

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The 14-chapter story, called "I Belong," outlines some experiences the young author has lived firsthand.

"This is for all the people who struggle to fit in and feel that changing themselves or being rude is necessary," Peyton Proffitt said.

The book is designed for older elementary and middle schoolers and shows how three characters struggle to stay true to themselves, something Peyton is passionate about.

"I recall times in school, she had told me that someone was being made fun of for something, or someone would argue with them," Jerrica Proffitt said. "She would stand up and say they can believe what they want to believe, and you can believe what you want to believe, and that's okay. We can all get along like people are all different."

Peyton not only wrote the 8,000-word story, but she also designed the cover.

"I thought about the butterfly effect. So I drew a butterfly, and then in each slot I drew each each one of the character's hobbies," she said.

While she used to spend her days inside a classroom, the sixth grader recently made the switch to Chesterfield Virtual Academy and enjoys spending her days learning from home.

"I feel like it's more comfortable and safe," Peyton said.

The 11-year-old was also just awarded the school's Viper Award for excellence.

"I felt excited, and I was shocked, because I don't usually win big awards like that," she said.

"I'm very proud of her," Jerrica Proffitt said.

While she excels in class, Peyton is still working on connecting with new friends.

"I don't have any big friendships right now, but I'm hoping to find one," Peyton said.

She is hoping other young students hear her book's message when they too feel left out and alone.

"I Belong" can be purchased on Amazon and Kindle. The paperback version is also available at Barnes & Noble.

Peyton is also working on publishing a second book about reconnecting with an old friend.

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