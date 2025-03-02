Woman's body found in car, man critically injured after Chesterfield shooting, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a car and a man was critically injured in Chesterfield County early Sunday.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue for a report that a person had been shot just after 12:20 a.m., Lt. Michael Lasorsa with Chesterfield Police said.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Lasorsa said the woman in the car was deceased while the man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"At this time, police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," Lasorsa said.

The woman's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

"Police continue their investigation into this suspicious death," Lasorsa said.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube