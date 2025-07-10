Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews contain Chesterfield house fire, four people displaced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Four people were displaced by a house fire in the Birkdale neighborhood Thursday, Chesterfield Fire shared on social media.

According to officials, Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to a house fire in the 8600 block of Old Brompton Road around 12:30 p.m. The first firefighters on scene found smoke coming out of the house from a fire inside of the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. No one was injured, though two adults and two children are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

