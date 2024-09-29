Person killed on Route 1 in Chesterfield was hit by SUV, police say

Watch Now
Route 1 Fatal
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A person was killed after they were hit by an SUV along Route 1 in Chesterfield County on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the fatal crash in the 11700 block of Route 1 just after 7:30 p.m., Lt. Eric M. Hlava with Chesterfield Police said.

Police said a Kia SUV was headed south when it hit a person who was in the road.

SCENE VIDEO: Person walking killed on Route 1 in Chesterfield

Hlava said the name of the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

"The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police," Hlava said.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

