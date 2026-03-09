Columbia Gas hosts STEAM event in Chester to inspire girls to pursue careers in science

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Columbia Gas of Virginia and the NiSource Charitable Foundation hosted a STEAM event in Chester aimed at inspiring girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The event was held in partnership with local nonprofit organizations Pretty Purposed and Stimulating Youth Incorporated. Girls in 3rd through 9th grade participated in hands-on activities, interactive workshops and engaged with industry experts.

One of the activities had students assembling a model of a natural gas pipeline.

"We're taking this as an opportunity to introduce these young ladies to what a career in STEAM could look like," Stephanie Benson, with Columbia Gas, said. "One of the projects that they're doing right now is they're learning how to assemble what something that looks like a natural gas pipeline. So they're learning how to design it and working as a team to put it together."

Students described what they were working on during the event.

"We're building a pipe to go under the ground for like gas and stuff because you know it's Colombian Gas, so it's like different stuff that we got to do," a student named Chri'shia said.

"We got to work together to build the piece," a student named Treveha said.

Bianca Myrick, with Pretty Purposed, said the event was designed to show girls they belong in fields that have historically been male-dominated.

"As girls and women we bring so much to these fields. We bring our personality, we bring our creativity, we bring the power to collaborate," Myrick said.

Benson said the energy industry offers strong career opportunities for the students who participated.

"I can speak to natural gas, and natural gas and energy is a great field to work in. There's a lot of opportunities there and a lot of benefits. Energy pays well. It offers a lot of professional development and growth in the world," Benson said.

I highlighted the kickoff of this project last year, and it is only getting bigger.

