Chesterfield County breaks ground on new Falling Creek police station

Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County leaders broke ground on a new police station Monday afternoon, marking the start of construction on a facility designed to improve emergency services for community members.

The new Falling Creek station will be located near 7300 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield.

Leaders say the facility will support police in delivering better emergency services to the community. Among its features are a roll call room, a recovery room, a fitness area and conference rooms.

The Falling Creek station is the first of four new district stations planned for construction across the county.

Falling Creek Rendering

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

