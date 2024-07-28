Person stabbed at Henrico apartments has serious injuries, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a person was seriously injured after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Henrico County Sunday morning.

Officers were called to in the 100 block of Engleside Court, which is at the Essex Village Apartments, for a report of a stabbing at 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Patrick Crook with Henrico Police.

Police said the victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

"A person of interest is being questioned by Henrico Investigators and there is no danger to the community," police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.