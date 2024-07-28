Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Person stabbed at Henrico apartments has serious injuries, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 28
Henrico police
Posted at
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a person was seriously injured after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Henrico County Sunday morning.

Officers were called to in the 100 block of Engleside Court, which is at the Essex Village Apartments, for a report of a stabbing at 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Patrick Crook with Henrico Police.

Police said the victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

"A person of interest is being questioned by Henrico Investigators and there is no danger to the community," police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Blockbuster inspired women to visit Barbie pop-up in Short Pump More sunshine today 'It's always better to be prepared,' woman says at Shoot Like A Girl training Sunshine with lower humidity continues Sunday Henrico boy facing 43 charges, allegedly made swatting calls to Florida schools

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone