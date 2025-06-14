Man killed on Hull Street Road was hit by SUV, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed after being hit by an SUV while walking across Hull Street Road on Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 10100 block of Hull Street Road just after 10 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries, according to emergency communications logs.

Officers said a man was crossing Hull Street Road when he was hit by a man driving an SUV.

"The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said. "The identity of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification."

VDOT officials said all eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road are closed between Courthouse Road and Price Club Boulevard.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," officials warned.

Officers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.